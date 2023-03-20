Insider Selling: Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $778,388.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 614,622 shares in the company, valued at $71,769,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $113.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its 200-day moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.