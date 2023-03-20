WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Buys $98,982.00 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) Director John Bolduc acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $98,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $89,562.20.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $12.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $291.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.80%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHF. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

