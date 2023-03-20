4,634 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 127.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,469,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,590 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after acquiring an additional 792,580 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,236,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,273,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,293.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.
