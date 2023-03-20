3,666 Shares in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FNF stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

