Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $149,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in DocuSign by 188.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 36,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.31. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

