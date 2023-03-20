McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,798,000 after acquiring an additional 100,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,790 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 216,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $111.31 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

