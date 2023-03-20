McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after buying an additional 56,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 469.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 796,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 656,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 113.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,511,000 after acquiring an additional 373,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE AMN opened at $83.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.23.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

