McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.9 %

TD opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $56.36 and a 12 month high of $82.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.721 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

