McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 36.6% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $41.25 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Recommended Stories

