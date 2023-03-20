McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter worth $5,074,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $25.91 on Monday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.