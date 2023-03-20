McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 91,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.
Sirius XM Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $6.85.
Sirius XM Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.77.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.
