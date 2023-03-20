McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Fidus Investment by 92.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDUS has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidus Investment from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

FDUS stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $478.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.50. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

