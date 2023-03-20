23,655 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

