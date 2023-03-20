1,415 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in United Rentals by 202.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 185.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Down 6.8 %

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $370.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals Company Profile



United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

