Acropolis Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.75 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

