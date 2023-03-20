8,514 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

