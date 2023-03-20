iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,659,000 after purchasing an additional 28,297 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $132.91.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

