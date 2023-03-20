Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $427,000 Stock Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 27,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTE shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

