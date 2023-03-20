Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Lifted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $295.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $421.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $296.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

