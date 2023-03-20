Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,161 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 0.6 %

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $51.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $72.27.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

