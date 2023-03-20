Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $398,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

