Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,417 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SouthState were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SouthState in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SouthState by 244.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SouthState in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SouthState Announces Dividend

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. bought 14,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.75 per share, with a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,095.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

