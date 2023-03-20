Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 110 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,175,000 after acquiring an additional 51,032 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 870,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,896,000 after acquiring an additional 25,072 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 344,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,502,000 after acquiring an additional 110,072 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $304.92 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,276,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.