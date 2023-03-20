Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.