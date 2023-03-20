Moody National Bank Trust Division Raises Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Shell were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shell by 11.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Shell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Shell by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,879.86.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL stock opened at $53.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. Shell’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

