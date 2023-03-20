Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 1,507 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEAK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $385,169.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,525 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,185.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,817 shares of company stock worth $506,099. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $20.74 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.42). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $524.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

