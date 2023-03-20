Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 870 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NRG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

