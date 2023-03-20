Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 365 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund raised its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

