Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 35,133 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $122.60 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $101.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

