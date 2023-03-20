iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 569.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $106.85 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $133.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

