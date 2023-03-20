Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $89.47 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

