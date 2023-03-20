Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Separately, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,194,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
XBOC opened at $23.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.39.
