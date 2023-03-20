M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 425 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,570,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,904,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,339,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 431.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,542,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a market cap of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

