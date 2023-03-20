Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.81 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

