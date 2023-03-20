Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 158.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

