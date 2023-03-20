Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $737,000 Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOE. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,844,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 692,129 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,746,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 691.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 262,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 229,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BOE opened at $9.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

