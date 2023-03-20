Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $329.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

