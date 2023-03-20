Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 190,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 126,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 85,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the period.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

