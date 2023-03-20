Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 570 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Illumina by 282.7% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $224.55 on Monday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.