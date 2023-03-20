MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYTE. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1,945.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

