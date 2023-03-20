MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Downgraded by TD Cowen to Market Perform

TD Cowen lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
