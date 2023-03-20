Citigroup Lowers 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target to $1.70

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.38 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 9 Meters Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

