Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ranpak by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

