Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.08 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,586 shares of company stock worth $4,550,046 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.