Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.64.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical
About Takeda Pharmaceutical
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
