Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 137,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 295,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.