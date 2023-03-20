Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PTGX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after buying an additional 3,519,461 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,881,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,122,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,454,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 639,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

