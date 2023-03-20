PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PagerDuty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Shares of PD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,084.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $42,114.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,422.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,013,709.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,084.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,358 shares of company stock worth $14,064,972. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 133,253 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 18.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

