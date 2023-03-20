Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $106.00

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $103.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.76. Steel Dynamics has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.77. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 56.22%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 37.3% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 82,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

