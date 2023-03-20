Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 33,042 Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGER. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000.

Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HGER opened at $21.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

About Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Articles

