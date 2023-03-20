AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AEye Trading Down 17.2 %

LIDR stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. AEye has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.33.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 81.50% and a negative net margin of 2,706.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AEye will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AEye

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AEye by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,184 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AEye by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AEye by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 80,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEye during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Read More

