Robert W. Baird Trims Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Target Price to $0.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NYSE:BODY opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Beachbody by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beachbody by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

