Robert W. Baird Trims Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Target Price to $0.50

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $1.25 to $0.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Beachbody from $1.50 to $1.35 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
NYSE:BODY opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Beachbody has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.09.
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.
